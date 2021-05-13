APD investigating death in West Side neighborhood

Elise Kaplan and Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

May 12—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating after finding a person dead in a West Side neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were called to a disturbance just after 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of Sun Dancer NW, near Unser and Paradise. He said when they arrived, they found "an individual who did not have a pulse."

He said emergency medical personnel determined the person was dead.

"Homicide detectives have started an investigation, and they are speaking to a person of interest," Gallegos said.

By Wednesday evening, Gallegos had not provided any more information, including whether that person will be charged. He did not provide a name, age or gender for the person who died or say what relationship they had to the person of interest.

By Wednesday afternoon, the neighborhood was quiet and no one answered the door at the house where the incident took place.

A woman at a nearby home said her mother — a "night owl" — heard a commotion and yelling from the home.

She said it "got worse and worse" until her mother heard a "blood curdling scream."

The woman said her mother hesitated to go to the home and instead called 911, and the dispatcher could hear the screams continue in the background.

It was the 43rd homicide in Albuquerque so far this year, according to Journal records.

