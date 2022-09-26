APD investigating death of woman

Sep. 26—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating an incident that has left one woman dead.

Officers were called to 1634 Meridian St. at 4 p.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Freddie Tevis.

Tevis said that when officers arrived, they found the deceased woman but weren't able to determine her wounds. A person of interest and a witness are being interviewed.

Tevis said officers were awaiting a search warrant to enter the house after the woman's body was discovered.

"We're at the start of the investigation," he said.

Chief Deputy Coroner Katherine Callahan was at the scene, waiting for the body to be released.

The Herald Bulletin will update the story when more details are released.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.