APD investigating fatal overnight shooting

Jul. 18—Albuquerque police say one person was shot and killed in Northwest Albuquerque overnight.

Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said the shooting happened

near 12th and Candelaria.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at around 2 a.m. Monday but only found the victim, Jewell said in a news release. APD has since launched a homicide investigation.

Police didn't say whether the person killed was a man or a woman or whether any suspects have been identified.