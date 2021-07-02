APD investigating fatal shooting

Jul. 2—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a man was shot early Friday morning near Copper and Wyoming and later died at a hospital, bringing the number of homicides in Albuquerque so far this year to 65.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. to 421 Tennessee St. NE. When they got there they found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest, Gallegos said.

"The male was taken to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead," he added. "Homicide detectives are currently conducting interviews and canvassing the area."

Albuquerque has seen 65 homicides so far this year, although State Police is handling the investigation of two of those slayings, according to Journal records. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, meanwhile, has confirmed six homicides in its jurisdiction.