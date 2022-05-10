APD investigating fatal shooting in NE Albuquerque

May 9—Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot to death in Northeast Albuquerque Monday late morning.

Lt. Ray Del Greco, with the Albuquerque Police Department, said around 11:30 a.m. officers were called to the 3100 block of Ortiz NE, near Candelaria and San Mateo NE, because a woman had been shot.

"Officers arrived on scene, they located the female and attempted to perform life saving measures but they were unsuccessful at this time," Del Greco said. "Based on the nature of the incident, APD homicide is on scene conducting an investigation into the incident."

He said detectives are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area.

No one has been arrested in the case.