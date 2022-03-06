APD investigating fatal shooting in Northeast Albuquerque

Mar. 6—Police say a person was shot and killed in Northeast Albuquerque late Saturday night.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said that shortly before midnight officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Wyoming and Krim Drive NE.

"Upon arrival, officers located one individual deceased inside a residence along Krim Drive," Atkins said in an email. She added that homicide detectives are investigating the death.