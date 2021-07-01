APD investigating fatal shooting on Paseo del Norte

Jul. 1—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Northeast Albuquerque that left one man dead.

Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, said officers responding to a report of road rage and a shooting at 4701 Paseo del Norte, near Jefferson, found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

"He was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries," Gallegos said in an email.

He said homicide detectives are conducting preliminary interviews and canvassing the area for additional witnesses and surveillance. No other information was immediately available.