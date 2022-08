Aug. 2—Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood south of the University of New Mexico Monday night.

Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 9:23 p.m. officers were called to the 400 block of Cornell SE, near Coal SE, in reference to a shooting.

"When officers arrived they discovered a deceased male," DeAguero wrote in an email. "This has been deemed a homicide call out."