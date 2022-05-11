APD investigating fatal shooting in Southeast ABQ

Martin Salazar, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

May 11—Albuquerque police say one person was shot to death in Southeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning.

Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were sent to the area of Cardenas and Southern at around 12:30 a.m. after authorities received reports of a shooting there.

"Officers arrived and located one individual who had succumbed to injuries on scene," Jewell said in an email. He didn't say if the person killed was a man or a woman, or if investigators have a suspect or know what led to the shooting.

