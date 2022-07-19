APD investigating fight, fatal shooting at apartment complex

Jul. 19—Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a fight between a group of people at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex left one man dead.

Lt. Ray Del Greco said around 4:15 p.m. Albuquerque Police Department officers were called to a complex at 6000 Topke NE, near San Pedro and Montgomery NE, for a fight. When they arrived they found a man had been shot and had already been taken away in a car.

"Officers in the area of Montgomery and Monroe — on an unrelated traffic accident — reported an individual drove up with a man who had suffered a gun shot wound and contacted the officers on the accident," Del Greco said. "That individual was transported to the hospital and he was later declared deceased."

Del Greco said homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and sifting through video and other evidence to determine what happened. He said one person who detectives believe was involved in the shooting has claimed self defense but more investigation is needed.

"We do have one individual who was detained that we believe had some involvement in this incident," Del Greco said. "Throughout the course of this investigation and the interviews that the detectives do we'll make a determination in concert with the District Attorney's office about charges for that individual — if any."

He did not identify the victim or the suspected shooter.