APD investigating fight and possible shots fired

Dec. 11—The Austin Police Department is investigating a case of possible shots fired that took place early Sunday morning.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police responded to a call involving a fight at around 2:56 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue SW. It had been reported that shots may have been fired.

Though some people fled the scene upon officer's arrival, others, who had remained on scene, were questioned and released.

According to McKichan, spent shell casings were found in the area and a handgun was discovered beneath a car.

No injuries have been reported.

The case remains under investigation.