APD investigating homicide from July 5

Jul. 13—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was detained by neighbors following an alleged break in attempt on the West Side.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said James Carmody, 24, died at a hospital following an altercation on July 5 in Northwest Albuquerque.

He said the case is being treated as a homicide until an autopsy determines the cause and manner of death.

That marks the 69th homicide being investigated by Albuquerque police, with an arrest made or charges filed in 19 of the cases.

Gallegos said five of the current cases "may change status as additional evidence is reviewed."

He said on July 5 police responded to a man "having a mental health crisis" in the 10220 block of Arroyo Crest NW, near Cottonwood Mall. Gallegos said the 911 caller said a man had been in his backyard and trying to get into his home.

He said neighbors detained Carmody "after some sort of altercation" and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An obituary for Carmody called him "a free spirit" who "loved his family and friends deeply."

"Prescott left a lasting impression on those who knew him." the obituary read.