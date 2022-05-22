APD investigating homicide in NE Albuquerque

May 22—Albuquerque police suspect foul play in the death of a person at an apartment complex off of central near Tramway NE early Sunday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. to reports of an unresponsive individual inside an apartment in the 12000 block of Central NE.

Gallegos did not say how the individual died, but said officers found "evidence of a violent crime."

"As a result Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to initiate an investigation," he said.