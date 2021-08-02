APD investigating homicide in Nob Hill

Aug. 1—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have launched a homicide investigation into a man's death in the Nob Hill area early Sunday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release that at around 2:30 a.m. Albuquerque Fire Rescue was flagged down at the 3200 block of Central SE to check on an unconscious man.

Firefighters noticed the man had traumatic injuries and was unresponsive. He was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital, where he died, Gallegos said.

It was the third homicide in Albuquerque this weekend. On Saturday, there were two separate cases.

At 7 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Cuatro Cerros Trail SE, which is south of Central and Tramway.

A police spokeswoman said that officers found a man dead but didn't release any other information.

At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex at 6021 Anderson SE.

Gallegos said when officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside of one of the apartments.

Police haven't said if there are any suspects in the cases.