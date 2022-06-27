APD investigating homicide in Nob Hill area

Jun. 27—Albuquerque police were at the scene of an apparent homicide near the 200 block of Richmond SE on Sunday.

Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said that a person was found dead outside.

The death marked another in a deadly two-day stretch over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, police found two dead people in what police believe were connected homicides in west Albuquerque.

Police also launched two homicide investigation Saturday. A man was found shot and later died in a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood. Homicide detectives were also called to the bosque on Saturday after a group of people walking along the path found a man's body.

Police officials said it appeared the made had been dead for awhile and there were signs he died of natural causes.