APD investigating homicide, separate shooting that left 2 wounded

May 8—Albuquerque Police say one person has died and two others were injured in separate shooting incidents in NE Albuquerque.

The first shooting took place around 9:25 p.m. Saturday on the 8600 block of Central NE. Police found a male with gunshot wounds who later succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital according to Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

"There is no offender information at this time," Gallegos said in an email.

The second shooting took place near the area of Chico and Pennsylvania NE.

APD spokesman Chase Jewell said two individuals were located at the scene with gunshot wounds and have been transported to the hospital where their injuries are being evaluated.

Jewell added APD Violent Crimes detectives have been dispatched to investigate the scene further.