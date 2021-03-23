APD investigating homicide in SW Albuquerque

Mar. 23—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a domestic dispute turned deadly overnight when a man showed up at a southwest Albuquerque residence apparently in violation of a restraining order.

That man was found dead, although the Albuquerque Police Department didn't immediately reveal how he was killed. The incident happened at 94th and Tower.

Sgt. Tanner Tixier, an APD spokesman, said in a news release that a 15-year-old was transported to the hospital with a hand injury but is expected to survive.

"Initial information into 911 indicated that the female caller had a restraining order against the male, who was at the residence," Tixier said.

He said additional information would be provided as it becomes available.