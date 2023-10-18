Man, woman killed in double shooting at southwest Atlanta home, police say

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two people are dead after a shooting.

The shooting call came in around 10:15 a.m. near 80 Brevard Avenue. NewsChopper 2 flew over the area where police tape is blocking off the home.

Police said that a man and woman died from their injuries. No one else was injured. Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but there is no danger to the public.

NewsChopper2 and a Channel 2 Action News photographer are on the scene, LIVE NOW on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

