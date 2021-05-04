APD investigating after man dies from April battery

May 3—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man who was injured in mid-April died on Saturday.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said on Friday detectives were called to investigate the battery of 36-year-old Shawn Nelson. Nelson had been wounded more than a week earlier on April 22 on the 1100 block of Madeira SE.

"The victim's condition deteriorated over the course of a week, and he died from his wounds over the weekend," Gallegos said.

He said detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.