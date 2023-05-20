APD investigating after man found shot, killed in southwest Atlanta

The Atlanta police department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

According to APD, they responded to 1955 Campbellton Road SW after someone flagged them down about a person down. Police found a man lying on the floor inside of the location. Police told Channel 2 Action News the man was unresponsive and had been shot at least once.

The victim who has not been identified was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said shortly after that another man arrived at the nearby hospital in a personal car with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing.

