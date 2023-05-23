APD investigating Monday shooting at Hoosier Woods

May 23—ANDERSON — A 32-year-old woman is listed in serious but stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound Monday.

Anderson police were dispatched at 11:04 p.m. to the 3900 block of Hoosier Woods Court. When they arrived, officers gave medical aid to the woman.

The woman was transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

According to a press release, the woman was involved in a physical altercation with a 19-year-old man before the shooting took place.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The Criminal Investigations Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

The police are not releasing the identity of the woman or the suspect.

Details will be released when they become available.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Cora Garcia at 765-648-6729 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

It's the fourth shooting incident in Anderson since April 13.

On April 13 a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Pearl Street.

Police are also investigating a shooting on May 1 in which a 19-year-old was shot during a reported robbery in the 1700 block of Main Street.

Six people between the ages of 14 and 21 suffered gunshot wounds during a large gathering on May 14 near the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue. Police have identified persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.

