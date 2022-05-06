APD investigating overnight homicide

May 6—Detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death near Central and Eubank Thursday night.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 10 p.m. the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted officers that there had been a shooting near Buena Ventura and Garcia NE. When they arrived they found a man lying in the street.

"Rescue efforts were made, however, the male succumbed to his injuries on scene," Gallegos wrote in an email.

He said witnesses reported that a red sedan was involved in the shooting and fled north on Garcia.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or APD's non-emergency number at 505-242-COPS.