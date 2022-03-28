APD investigating overnight shooting

Martin Salazar, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Mar. 28—An overnight shooting in Southeast Albuquerque has left one person in critical condition, police say.

Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said in a news release that officers were dispatched to the shooting near 800 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE at around 2 a.m. Monday. He said officers found one person with gunshot wounds at the scene.

"This person was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where they remain in critical condition," Jewell said, adding that detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police did not say whether the person shot was a man or a woman or provide an age, and they did not release a possible motive in the case.

