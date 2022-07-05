APD investigating overnight shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded

Jul. 5—Police say one woman was killed and another woman and a girl were wounded when gunfire erupted at a house party in Southwest Albuquerque early Tuesday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said the woman killed was 20. He said the two others who sustained gunshot wounds were 17 and 19.

He said officers responded to the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of 9010 Alexis Avenue SW, near 86th Street.

"Upon their arrival on scene, officers discovered three female victims with several gunshot wounds," Gallegos said, adding that they were transported to a hospital.

"One victim died as a result of her injuries," he said. "Two others are currently in stable condition."

Police didn't say what led to the shooting or whether they have any suspects.

Gallegos did ask that anyone with information about the shooting call APD's non-emergency number at 505-842-STOP. APD is also asking that anyone with video related to the shooting and party upload the video to this link.