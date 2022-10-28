APD investigating after a person was shot, killed in Northeast Atlanta
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting where a person was killed in Northeast Atlanta.
Police said a person shot call came in just before 9 p.m. at 657 Boulevard near Wendy’s.
According to police, a person is dead at the location.
It is unclear what may have led to the shooting or who or how many suspects may have been involved.
Channel 2 Action News will continue to provide any updates as we receive them.
