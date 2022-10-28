APD investigating after a person was shot, killed in Northeast Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting where a person was killed in Northeast Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said a person shot call came in just before 9 p.m. at 657 Boulevard near Wendy’s.

According to police, a person is dead at the location.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear what may have led to the shooting or who or how many suspects may have been involved.

Channel 2 Action News will continue to provide any updates as we receive them.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: