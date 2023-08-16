APD investigating robbery at Amarillo store in 3400 block of Coulter

The Amarillo Police Department is seeking information about an aggravated robbery at a store in the 3400 block of Coulter overnight.

According to a police update, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at about 1:10 a.m., Amarillo officers were sent to the Brake Time at 3400 Coulter St. on a reported robbery.

An aggravated robbery was reported early Wednesday at Brake Time at 3400 Coulter St. in Amarillo. Police are investigating the incident, and no suspects have yet been identified.

At the scene, officers were told a man came into the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money from the store employee. Police said the employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect left the store in an unknown direction.

No one was injured in the incident, which is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone who may have information on this incident, is asked to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, on their website at amapolice.org or download the p3 tips. All tips are anonymous.

