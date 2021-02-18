APD investigating robbery at PNC Bank

Feb. 18—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a robbery that happened at the PNC branch on Broadway on Thursday morning.

Major Joel Sandefur of the Anderson Police Department said a single assailant entered the bank in the 1900 block of north Broadway about 10:34 a.m. with a plastic bag in his hand and immediately approached the tellers demanding cash.

Witnesses told police that no weapon was displayed during the robbery. There were no reported injuries, Sandefur said.

Sandefur said the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area east on Cross Street. From that point, his direction of travel is unknown.

Witnesses described the suspect as being a Black male, 6 feet tall, in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, sunglasses, a surgical type mask, dark-colored pants and gloves.

Sandefur said officers established a perimeter where the suspect was last seen walking but during the search no one matching the robber's description was found.

To report information, call APD at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

Recent robberies

The last bank robbery in Anderson took place at the Key Bank branch on Broadway on Dec. 10, 2019.

ShaHeed Webster, 18, was sentenced to nine years in prison by Madison Circuit Court Judge Angela Warner Sims on charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Co-defendant Del Shawn Q Wright, 18, of Chicago was sentenced by Sims to serve nine years in prison for armed robbery and two years for pointing a firearm.

Last December, the Star Financial Bank in Pendleton was robbed and police arrested James Edward Mason, 44, of Indianapolis.

Mason is scheduled to appear in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on Feb. 24 on a charge of robbery.

The First Merchant Bank in Alexandria was robbed on Jan. 27, 2020, by David Reese.

Reese, 62, of Alexandria was sentenced by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley to a prison sentence of four years on a charge of robbery.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.