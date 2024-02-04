APD investigating Saturday night homicide in East Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it is investigating a homicide Saturday night in East Austin, according to a social media post from the agency.

APD has not released any details about the homicide yet, but said that it will conduct a media briefing on the incident.

The briefing will be held near East 38th 1/2 Street.

This is a developing story. Details will be added to this story as KXAN learns more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.