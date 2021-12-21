APD investigating shooting that critically injured 1

Dec. 21—Police are investigating a shooting near Coors and Central that left a person in critical condition Monday evening.

Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers were called to the 200 block of 63rd St NW for a shooting.

"The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition," DeAguero wrote in an email. "Investigation is in its early stages. No one is currently in custody."

He said the homicide unit will take over the investigation.