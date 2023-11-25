APD investigating shooting death of teen

Nov. 25—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating the Friday night shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Officers were dispatched at 5:41 p.m. Friday to the emergency room at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital after being notified of a gunshot victim being treated.

After officers arrived at the hospital the teen was pronounced dead.

Preliminary details indicate that the teen was dropped off at the emergency room following the shooting, according to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD.

McKnight said officers Saturday were interviewing witnesses and working to secure the location of the shooting.

More details will be released as they become available by police.

It's the third reported homicide in Anderson this year.

Anyone with information information is asked to contact Detective Courtney Ginder at 765-648-6734, or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317- 262-8477

