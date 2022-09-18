APD investigating shooting incident

Sep. 18—ANDERSON — Police are investigating a Saturday shooting in the 2400 block of Central Avenue that left one man injured.

Anderson police were dispatched at 11:33 a.m. about a man shot. After officers arrived, they found Mark Neel with a gunshot wound.

According to a news release, Neel went outside his residence to confront another person after hearing gunshots in the alley.

A dispute took place between Neel and the other person, and Neel was shot. He was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division spoke with several witnesses at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Mike Williams at 765-648-6753 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 765-262-8477 (TIPS).

