APD investigating shooting at NE ABQ apartment
Apr. 9—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday evening at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.
Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the shooting occurred at the Mesa Verde Apartments on Eubank, near Montgomery. He said police responded to gunfire in the area but have not found any victims.
"While there were previous reports of an active shooter, the scene is contained and police are investigating," he said.