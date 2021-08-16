APD investigating Sunday night homicide

Aug. 16—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say a man was found dead on Central Sunday night, and they're investigating it as a homicide.

Officers found the body after being dispatched at around 10 p.m. to 8614 Central SE, said Rebecca Atkins, a spokeswoman with the Albuquerque Police Department. Police were initially told there was a man in the middle of the road, and when officers got there, they found the victim, she said. Atkins added that he appeared to have died from blunt force trauma.

"Homicide detectives are conducting preliminary interviews and canvassing of the area for additional witnesses and surveillance," Atkins said in an email. No other information was immediately available.

The death marks the 83rd suspected homicide in Albuquerque this year.