APD investigating Sunday shooting incident

Nov. 13—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a Sunday shooting incident in the 1300 block of Fletcher Street.

Police were dispatched at 6:19 p.m. and located a 74-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking in the area and became involved in an altercation with two other men and was shot in the arm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

The case has been assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

