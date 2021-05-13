APD investigating triple homicide in NE ABQ

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

May 12—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Northeast Albuquerque hospital became embroiled in a triple homicide after three people were found fatally injured in a parking lot there Wednesday afternoon.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said nobody was in custody, but detectives were following up on leads and had located a possible secondary scene. He would not identify the location.

So far this year, APD has investigated 46 homicides.

Gallegos said police responded around 3 p.m. after multiple gunshot victims arrived in a vehicle at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital at Wyoming and Constitution NE.

Gallegos said paramedics had discovered three people fatally injured in a parking lot at the hospital. They attempted life-saving measures on one of the victims who died at the scene. Gallegos did not provide the victims' genders.

He said a fourth person was seen fleeing the hospital parking lot, possibly with blood on him. Gallegos said the man had yet to be found and it was unclear how or if he may be connected.

"There is a secondary scene, also in the Northeast Heights, which we don't want to say exactly where it is," Gallegos said. "... We are trying to determine if the two scenes are connected."

Gallegos said it was not clear if the three people were killed at that location or elsewhere.

On the northwest side of the hospital, police wrapped crime scene tape around a car. The windows on the driver's side were full of what appeared to be bullet holes.

Behind the car, a body could be seen in the parking lot.

Numerous police officers and crime scene investigators gathered in front of the hospital as a mobile crime lab idled nearby.

It was the second homicide case opened by Albuquerque police in the past 24 hours.

