APD investigating Tuesday night shooting on northeast 20th Avenue

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured and damaged property Tuesday night.

According to an APD news release, at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, Amarillo officers were called to the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue on a report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man had been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He had left the scene to go to the hospital before officers arrived, but he stopped in the area of Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee Street to wait for an ambulance. Two vehicles and a residence on northeast 20th were also damaged by gunshots, police said.

As officers were investigating the scene, Antonio Datrill Owensby, 20, was arrested on charges for tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest. Owensby was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on his charges.

The shooting suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit. Tips can also be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police investigating Tuesday night shooting on NE 20th Avenue