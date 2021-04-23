APD investigating two reports of gunfire with property damage

Apr. 23—ANDERSON — No injuries from gunfire were reported during two separate shooting incidents being investigated by the Anderson Police Department on Thursday.

Gunshots were reported in the 800 block of West Second Street at 12:05 p.m. and again at 12:43 p.m., according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.

"Police say they spoke with several witnesses and no one was found to be injured although there was damage to a residence nearby," the press release states. "No suspects have been arrested in connection with this incident, however, the police are continuing to monitor the area and the case remains under investigation."

Anyone with information about the shootings should contact APD at 765-648-6775.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.