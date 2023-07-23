APD: Investigation underway at southwest Atlanta home after shots fired call
An investigation is underway at a southwest Atlanta home.
The incident happened Sunday at a home on S. Olympian Way in southwest Atlanta.
According to Atlanta Police Department, officers received a call about a dispute involving a weapon and shots fired at the home.
Atlanta officials did confirm to Channel 2 Action News that the suspect is still inside the home. An adult and two kids who were inside the house were able to walk out unharmed.
Authorities have not confirmed the suspect or the victims’ identities or ages.
No injuries have been reported. This is an active investigation.
