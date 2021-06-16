APD issues murder warrants in Sunday shooting of Jamal Tinch

Jun. 16—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Gang Unit has issued arrest warrants for two men in the Sunday-night shooting death of Jamal Tinch.

Tinch, 19, was shot in the back multiple times on the 1,000 block of Davidson Street, and a 16-year-old girl who was with him was shot in the leg, according to police reports.

APD announced Wednesday that warrants have been issued against JaQuez Williams, 18, and Ronald Hyson, also 18, for felony murder, malice murder, conspiracy to commit malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

Police said the public should consider Williams and Hyson armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Williams or Hyson is encouraged to call Crime-Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.