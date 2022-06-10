APD looking for arson suspect

Jun. 10—ASHLAND — City police are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman accused of arson.

Rachel Mitchell aka Rachel Riffe, address unknown, is wanted on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Mitchell is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

According to police, she is wanted in connection with a house fire on Evans Street on Thursday.

The public is asked to not approach or attempt to apprehend Mitchell. Anyone with any information should call the Ashland Police Department at (606) 385-3123, the Silent Witness Tip Line at (606) 385-3127 or dial 911.

Tips can also be submitted at ashlandkypd.com.