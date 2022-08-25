APD looking for suspect accused of shooting, killing man whose body was found in middle of street

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe was involved in the death of a man who was killed last and left in the middle of the street last week.

Police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Anchor Terrace Southwest last Wednesday. Officials say the suspect met with victim Darrell Boyd to pay a debt he owed.

Shortly after meeting with Boyd, the suspect fled the scene and Boyd was shot and later died. When police responded, they found Boyd’s body in the middle of the street.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a second-generation white Ford Fusion with a paper tag that is reported to have a possible expiration date of Sept. 30, 2022.The suspect vehicle was last seen turning onto Langhorn Street and heading towards the access road for I-20, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 404-546-2518 or call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Police are offering an award up to $2,000 leading to the arrest of the suspect.

