APD looking for suspect accused of shooting two people outside Citgo gas station last week

The Atlanta Police Department released footage of the man they believe is responsible for shooting two people at a Citgo gas station last Sunday.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Drive to a person shot call. When they arrived, the found a gunshot victim in front of the location.

A second victim was located at an apartment complex nearby.

APD said the man pictured in the surveillance video is the person responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here.

