APD looking for suspect in armed robbery Sunday

Jan. 8—The Austin Police Department is looking for help from the community in tracking down a suspect involved in an armored robbery early Sunday evening.

According to Captain Todd Clennon, the incident took place at around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday night at a convenience store in the 900 block of 12th Street SW in Austin.

According to the report, the suspect in question brandished a black pistol and demanded money from the clerk, reportedly saying, "we're all doing our jobs, but I need all the money in the till."

After gathering an undisclosed amount of cash from the till, the suspect apologized to the clerk and shook her hand, fleeing on foot eastbound in the 900-1000 block of 10th Avenue SE.

The suspect was described as a taller teenage male, possibly between 16-18.

Anybody with information is asked to call Austin Police Investigations at 1-507-437-9405.