APD looking for woman reportedly 'taken against her will'

Jan. 9—The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help finding Heather Lynn Lopez, 35, who was reportedly "taken against her will" Monday evening in Northeast Albuquerque.

APD was notified around 9 p.m. Monday, by an anonymous person that Lopez had been taken, according to a news release. She was last seen in the 3700 block of Morris NE.

"Through an open telephone line a female is heard arguing with unknown males, and threats of violence are alluded to," the release said.

The release said video evidence showed three men escorting Heather to a white four-door sedan.

If you have any information on Lopez's whereabouts, call APD's missing persons unit at 505-242-2677.