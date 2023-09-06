APD looks for suspects wanted in connection to death of security guard shot in midtown garage

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the death of a security guard who was shot last week while confronting a carjacker.

Sha’darrian Jacobs, 33, was shot and killed in a midtown Atlanta parking deck on Spring Street just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 28.

According to the investigation, several people left a club and were returning to their car when they interrupted someone breaking into the vehicle.

Police say someone was trying to stop a group of suspected thieves from breaking into cars in the parking deck.

At some point, bullets started flying and one of them hit Sha’darrian Jacobs, who was in the middle of his lunch break inside the garage.

Police shared photos of three suspects believed to have been involved in Jacobs’ death.

Information can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line here or by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477). People can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

