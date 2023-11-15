APD looks for teen in shooting of girl

Nov. 14—The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old boy who reportedly shot and critically injured a 17-year-old girl he had been dating.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that when found, Jan Lopez-Sanchez will be charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, unlawful possession of a firearm, and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Gallegos said that on the night of Nov. 5, the girl was in a blue Dodge car in front of her West Side home with another male teen she had been dating on and off for about a year. Then, she started getting phone calls from another boy she described as a friend.

As they continued sitting, a white/pearl Cadillac pulled up next to them. She told the boy in the Dodge to drive away, but as he put the car in drive, the driver of the Cadillac, later identified as Lopez-Sanchez started shooting at the Dodge. Lopez-Sanchez, who was either talking to or dating the girl, according to her parents, then followed them and fired more shots.

The driver of the Dodge later told detectives that the girl had been shot in the head. He said he shot back at the people in the Cadillac before pulling into a dead end street, got out and took cover in an unknown person's backyard.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.

APD Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives later obtained a warrant for Lopez-Sanchez's arrest.