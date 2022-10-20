APD makes arrest in recent home invasion

Oct. 20—ALBANY — Dion Reid, 20, was arrested on home invasion charges Wednesday related to an Oct. 13 incident in which the victim was assaulted by a number of suspects, Albany police said in a news release.

John Hawkins told Albany Police Department officers who responded to his address on the 400 block of Whitney Avenue (Sand Hill Apartments) on Oct. 13 that he was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint by a number of suspects who broke into his home. Hawkins told officers that one of the suspects took his Ps5 game system, before fleeing the scene. Reid was identified among the suspects.

Reid was located and arrested Wednesday in Albany. He was charged with home invasion and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone who has credible information regarding the incident or the identity of the other suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.