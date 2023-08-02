APD makes two trafficking arrests

Aug. 2—ASHLAND — While the some officers took back the night at Central Park on Tuesday, some Ashland patrol officers spent the evening taking drugs off the street.

According to court records, officers with the Ashland Police Department made two drug trafficking arrests during traffic stops throughout the city.

At around 7:30 p.m., an officer pulled over 39-year-old Darshea L. Hord on 13th Street after court records show he was recklessly riding a moped. Police said they found his license to be suspended, records show.

A K-9 unit from the Boyd County Sheriff's Office alerted on drugs somewhere in the vehicle, a citation states.

A search revealed a large mesh bag containing meth, records show.

Fifteen minutes later, another officer pulled over 47-year-old Angela D. McGinnis in the 1000 block of Bob McCullough Drive due to a busted tail light, records show.

A search turned up a small bag of meth and a small bag of purple-colored fentanyl, records show.

Both suspects have been processed and booked on drug trafficking charges.

