APD: Man accidentally shoots himself in foot during security pat down

A man is hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the foot during a security pat down, officials say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11:15 p.m., on Saturday, Atlanta officers responded to a person shot call near the West End MARTA Station on Lee Street.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, officials learned the man was at a nightclub and tried to hide his gun during a security pat down while trying to enter the business.

Police said the man ultimately fired off his gun in the process and shot himself in the foot accidentally.

Authorities did not provide the name of the nightclub but confirmed it is located between Lee Street and Poole Street.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The man left the nightclub and called the police from the MARTA Station.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:







