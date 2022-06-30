APD: Man arrested on aggravated assault charges after woman beaten in west Amarillo

The Amarillo Police Department released information about an aggravated assault and arrest Thursday, after a woman was reportedly beaten in west Amarillo.

According to a news release, at 9:40 a.m., Amarillo officers were sent to the 1100 block of Rosemont on an attempted suicide call. While en route, officers were told that it was an assault.

When officers arrived, they found a male suspect being held on the ground by another male. Officers took the suspect into custody and placed him in a patrol car. Witnesses at the scene told officers the man had chased a female victim into the street, pointed a gun at her, and then struck her several times with the gun.

The victim was being treated at the scene for her injuries.

The suspect, Robert Daniel York, 38, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Potter County Jail.

This case is being investigated by the APD Violent Crimes Squad.

